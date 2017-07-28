Trial of two women suspects involved in death of DPRK man to start October in Malaysia

A Malaysian court decided on Friday that the trial of two women suspects, who were arrested following the death of a Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) man in February, will begin in October.



Shah Alam high court judge Azmi Ariffin set more than 20 days for the trial starting from Oct. 2 till the end of November.



The two female suspects, Siti Aisyah from Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam, appeared in the court on Friday following previous appearances in lower courts.



The defence lawyers said they received the surveillance footage at the airport during the incident from the police on Friday.



The two women, along with suspects from the DPRK, were accused of murdering a man on Feb. 13 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport with deadly nerve agent. The two women insisted that they were duped into what they thought was a harmless prank.

