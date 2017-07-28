5 killed, over three dozen injured in road accident in north India

At least five people were killed and over three dozen others injured after an oil tanker hit a tractor trolley carrying Hindu pilgrims in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police said Friday.



The accident took place on Agra-Delhi highway in Sikandara area of Agra.



"Five people were killed and more than three dozen injured, when a tanker filled with oil crushed into tractor trollies full of pilgrims on Agra-Delhi national highway last night," a police official said.



"The victims were Hindu pilgrims going to Govardhan (pilgrim site) in two tractor trollies and had stopped along the road for some refreshment," the police officer added.



According to police, the driver of oil tanker lost control over his vehicle and hit the two trollies loaded with pilgrims.



"Soon after the collision, fire engulfed oil tanker and two persons were burnt to death on spot, while as three others succumbed on way to hospital," the official said. "More than three dozen people injured in the accident were removed to hospitals and of the the condition of five of them was stated to be critical."



Deadly road accidents are common in India, often caused due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.



India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2015 said 146,133 people were killed and 500,279 others injured in 501,423 road accidents across the country.



Global Road Safety Report-2015 released by World Health Organization last year however said India accounts for more than 200,000 deaths annually due to road accidents.

