Chinese President Xi Jinping has signed an order to award the Order of August 1 (Bayi) to ten military officers.Xi is general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).Approved by the CMC, the Order of August 1 is awarded to those who have made outstanding contributions to safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and advancing the modernization of national defense and the armed forces.