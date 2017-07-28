President Xi's envoy to attend Iranian president's inauguration ceremony

As the special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping
, He Lifeng, head of China's National Development and Reform Commission
, will attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on August 5.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang made the announcement on Friday.
Noting that He will attend at the invitation of the Iranian government, Lu said China and Iran enjoy a friendly relationship, and in January 2016, President Xi paid a state visit to Iran, during which the two sides announced they would establish a comprehensive strategic partnership.
China highly values ties with Iran and will work with Iran to cement friendship and deepen practical cooperation, said Lu.