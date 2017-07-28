Blossoming rapeseed flowers decorate fields in SW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/28 18:02:36

Aerial photo taken on July 28, 2017 shows the blossoming rapeseed flowers in the fields at Xiede township of Daofu county, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo: Xinhua


 

