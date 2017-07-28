Annual maximum peak of Hukou Waterfall seen due to heavy rainfall

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/28 18:55:12

Photo taken on July 27, 2017 shows the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. The annual maximum peak of Hukou Waterfall was seen on Thursday due to heavy rainfall. Photo: Xinhua


 

Photo taken on July 27, 2017 shows the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. The annual maximum peak of Hukou Waterfall was seen on Thursday due to heavy rainfall. Photo: Xinhua


 

Photo taken on July 27, 2017 shows the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. The annual maximum peak of Hukou Waterfall was seen on Thursday due to heavy rainfall. Photo: Xinhua


 

Photo taken on July 27, 2017 shows the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. The annual maximum peak of Hukou Waterfall was seen on Thursday due to heavy rainfall. Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus