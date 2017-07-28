King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 65th birthday marked in Bangkok, Thailand

Buddhist monks walk past a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn during an alms-giving ceremony marking the King's 65th birthday at Dusit Palace Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, July 28, 2017. Thai officials and the general public joined in various religious ceremonies to mark King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 65th birthday on Friday. Photo: Xinhua

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his wife Naraporn Chan-ocha offer alms to Buddhist monks during an alms-giving ceremony marking King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 65th birthday at Dusit Palace Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, July 28, 2017. Thai officials and the general public joined in various religious ceremonies to mark King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 65th birthday on Friday. Photo: Xinhua

Buddhist monks attend an alms-giving ceremony marking the 65th birthday of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn at the Dusit Palace Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, July 28, 2017. Thai officials and the general public joined in various religious ceremonies to mark King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 65th birthday on Friday.Photo: Xinhua

Well-wishers offer alms to Buddhist monks as part of celebrations for the 65th birthday of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn at the Dusit Palace Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, July 28, 2017. Thai officials and the general public joined in various religious ceremonies to mark King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 65th birthday on Friday.Photo: Xinhua