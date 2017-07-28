Hainan Eld's deer are seen at Bangxi Provincial Nature Reserve in south China's Hainan Province, July 27, 2017. Hainan Eld's deer is under the first-class state protection of China. There are over 100 eld's deer living at Bangxi Provincial Nature Reserve. Photo: Xinhua

