China to boost foreign, private investment, defuse local govt debt risk

The State Council, China's cabinet, on Friday vowed new moves to attract foreign investment, boost private investment and defuse local government debt risk.
A cabinet meeting presided over by Premier Li Keqiang
agreed that to create an international and law-based business environment while attracting more foreign investment is significant to a medium high pace of economic growth.
Tightening regulation on local government debt issuance and defusing the risk from debt pile-up are crucial to ensuring healthy and sustainable economic development, and safeguarding the country's financial stability, according to a statement issued after the meeting.