China issues orange alert for ocean waves as Typhoon Nesat approaches

China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA) Friday issued this year's first orange alert for ocean waves as Typhoon Nesat approaches.



The typhoon is expected to near coastal southern Taiwan Saturday and move to the central and southern parts of Fujian Province Sunday afternoon, according to the SOA.



Waves of four to 10 meters are expected in the southern East China Sea, northeast South China Sea, Taiwan Strait and Bashi Channel.



A blue alert, the lowest level in a four-tier warning system, was also issued by the SOA, for storm in waters off the coasts of Zhejiang and Fujian provinces.



The SOA warned vessels in affected waters to return to port, personnel to evacuate the site and related departments to close entertainment facilities on beaches. China has a four-tier color-coded system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

