Beijing drafts regulation for plates on electric bicycles

Beijing released a draft regulation, which requires installation of plates on electric bicycles and tricycles, for public comment on Friday.



The draft also bans electric unicycles and scooters from the roads, a move to regulate the operation of the non-motorized vehicles, according to the Beijing municipal legal affairs office.



Electric bicycles and tricycles have become increasingly popular in recent years as an effective means of commuting due to increased traffic jams in Beijing.



As the vehicles have no plates or other means to track the driver's identity, electric bicycles or tricycles are often caught speeding and occupying motorized vehicle lanes. They have become one of major causes of road accidents.

