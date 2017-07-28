Ukraine holds joint naval drills with three NATO members in Black Sea

The Ukrainian naval forces are holding a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the Black Sea with the navies of three NATO member countries, namely Britain, Turkey and Romania, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday.



The naval drills involve the Ukrainian frigate "Hetman Sahaydachniy," the British destroyer "Duncan," the Turkish frigate "Yildirim," the Romanian frigate "R. Ferdinand" as well as aerial vehicles, the statement said.



The exercises, which include training on helicopter deck landing and tactical maneuvers, are aimed at enhancing the interoperability among the participating sides, it said.



The PASSEX naval drills are held in the Black Sea periodically. Ukraine and NATO established the partnership in 1991, shortly after Kiev gained its independence from the former Soviet Union. Ukraine closely cooperates with the alliance and actively participates in NATO's Partnership for Peace program.

