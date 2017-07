People mourn deceased relatives and friends at the Tangshan Earthquake Ruins Memorial Park on Friday in Tangshan, North China's Hebei Province. Friday marked the 41st anniversary of the catastrophe. The deadly magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit at 3:42 am on July 28, 1976 and left the industrial city in ruins, killing more than 240,000 people and injuring 160,000 others. Photo: CFP