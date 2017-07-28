Commemorating victory

Visitors take pictures in the Nanchang August 1st Memorial Hall in Nanchang, East China's Jiangxi Province on Friday. As part of the commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA), which falls on August 1, the memorial hall was enlarged and added more than 150 relics. On August 1, 1927, the Communist Party of China (CPC) organized a military uprising in Nanchang, seen as the starting point of the CPC leading military struggles against the Kuomintang administration. August 1 was recognized as the birthday of the PLA led by the CPC. Photo: CFP