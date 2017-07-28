Russia orders US to cut diplomatic staff in sanctions row

Russia ordered the US to cut its diplomatic staff by September 1 and said on Friday that it will seize a dacha compound and some US diplomatic property. The moves came a day after the US Senate voted to impose new sanctions on Russia.



The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the US had until September 1 to reduce its diplomatic staff in Russia to 455 people, the same number of Russian diplomats it said were left in the US after Washington expelled 35 Russians in December.



The decision by US Congress to impose new sanctions confirmed "the extreme aggression of the US in international affairs," read the statement. It added that "hiding behind its 'exceptionalism,' the US arrogantly ignores the positions and interests of other countries."



"Under the absolutely invented pretext of Russian interference in their domestic affairs, the US is aggressively pushing forward, one after another, crude anti-Russian actions. This all runs counter to the principles of international law," read the statement.



It was not immediately clear how many US diplomats and other staff would be forced to leave Russia.



The Russian Foreign Ministry said that as of August 1, it would seize a Moscow dacha compound used by US diplomats to relax. Russia will also seize a US diplomatic warehouse in Moscow.



The US Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that will slap tougher sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, two days after the bill was approved by the US House of Representatives.



The bill, approved by a vote of 98 to 2, will also grant the US Congress the power to block US President Donald Trump from unilaterally lifting sanctions on Russia. The bill will now be sent to the White House for Trump to sign into law or veto.



President Vladimir Putin had warned on Thursday that Russia had so far exercised restraint, but it would have to retaliate against what he described as boorish and unreasonable US behavior.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by TASS news agency as saying that the decision of US lawmakers was "very sad news" for Russia-US relations, international law and international trade relations.



The US sanctions also triggered a response from Iran on Thursday. Iran vowed "a necessary response" to the new US sanctions, according to the official IRNA news agency.



Iran is used to these kinds of "hostilities" and knows how to deal with them, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting.



"Iranians well know that they should resist and stand against their enemies," he said. "Over the past 40 years, the Iranians have faced numerous pressures, sanctions and accusations by US politicians and their propaganda machine.



"The Americans cannot tolerate an independent and influential country in this sensitive region," he said.

Agencies



