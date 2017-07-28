Japan freeze creates political obstacles

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a daily briefing on Friday that Japan's freeze on the assets of five organizations and nine individuals linked to North Korea, including two Chinese entities, is "wrong" and will create political obstacles for China and Japan to cooperate on the Korean Peninsula issue.



China resolutely opposes any country taking unilateral sanctions outside the decisions of the UN Security Council, especially those targeting Chinese entities or individuals, Lu said.



"China will not accept Japan's wrong decision, and we have asked it to withdraw that wrong decision. If Japan insists on going ahead, it will cause great political obstacles to Sino-Japanese ties as well as cooperation in solving the Korean Peninsula issue," Lu said.



Japan will freeze the assets of five organizations and nine individuals linked to North Korea, including two Chinese entities, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.



Japan's announcement came after the US Senate voted to impose new sanctions on North Korea. The Senate move followed US media reports this week that intelligence officials had assessed that Pyongyang would be able to field a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile by next year, earlier than previously thought.



The US sanctions also include measures aimed at Chinese financial institutions, a senior US official said on Tuesday.



Lu said that Japan's moves, which follow those of another country, are undermining other countries' interests as well interests of its own.



Kishida told reporters that given the increasing threat posed by North Korea's missiles and the fact that no concrete proposals have been made to resolve the issue of Japanese abducted decades ago by agents from North Korea, the steps had to be taken.



"Given that we can't expect meaningful dialogue, increasing pressure on them is essential," he said.

Global Times - Reuters



