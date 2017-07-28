China Bridge Capital founding partner calls for "hardship fund" for LeEco

A founding partner of Beijing-based China Bridge Capital called for the establishment of a "hardship fund" to help restructure the debts of the cash-strapped LeEco, finance.qq.com reported on Friday.



Zeng Qiang, the founding partner, said that his company would work with other companies to draft a plan on debt restructuring in order to repay LeEco's debts.



The aim of restructuring is to evaluate the future of LeEco's seven business sectors, including car, mobile phone and sports, in a much bigger context, Zeng noted.



"The creditors are taking coercive measures on all the assets of the seven business sectors under LeEco. This is suffocating them to death, which is not something we want to see," Zeng said.



He also noted that if LeEco resumes stock trading, it would definitely result in the plunge of share price, which will not only cause a slide on the ChiNext, but will set off a disaster in the stocks. "I don't think the regulators, or the creditors, or the stock investors want to see that happen," he noted.



Among the seven divisions of LeEco, only LETV and Le Vision Pictures are profitable, according to media reports.



By the end of September 2016, the total assets of LeEco amounted to 67 billion yuan ($9.8 billion) and total liabilities were 63 billion yuan.



Zeng said that he met LeEco's founder Jia Yueting and his team at Faraday Future (FF), the automobile company, just a couple of hours ago in Silicon Valley and listened to their introduction of the proceedings of the FF project.



"It's world-class strategy, world-class team, world-class technology, world-class products and world-class awards," he said. He also said he wished Jia could get back on the horse soon.



China Capital Bridge invested more than 16 billion yuan in LeEco in 2015. A subsidiary under China Capital Bridge, Shenzhen Xingen, in 2015 bought 5.39 percent of LeEco's shares, becoming the second biggest shareholder of the company just behind the company's founder Jia Yueting.



But Shenzhen Xingen has gradually decreased its holdings of LeEco's shares in 2016.



Global Times



Zeng also said that China Capital Bridge would eventually withdraw all investment from LeEco.



Global Times





