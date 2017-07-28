Galaxy acquire Jonathan dos Santos

The Los Angeles Galaxy, mired in a five-game Major League Soccer losing streak, on Thursday announced the signing of Mexico international Jonathan dos Santos.



Dos Santos' move from Spain's Villarreal had been rumored for several days.



The official announcement came hours after the Galaxy announced they had sacked coach Curt Onalfo and replaced him with former Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid.



Jonathan Dos Santos will be reunited with his older brother, Giovani dos Santos, who arrived at the Galaxy in July 2015, also from Villarreal.

