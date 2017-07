Newcastle United sign Merino on loan

Newcastle United have signed midfielder Mikel Merino from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan, the newly ­promoted Premier League club said Friday.



The Spain under-21 international is manager Rafa Benitez's fifth signing of the current transfer window following the arrivals of Christian Atsu, Florian Lejeune, Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo.