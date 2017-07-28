Ministry says Dolkun Isa 'terrorist who should be brought to justice'

"Dolkun Isa is a terrorist wanted under the red notice of Interpol and by the Chinese police. To bring him to justice is what should be done," said China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang on Friday.



"The international community should work together to firmly crack down on all forms of terrorism including the terrorist forces of the East Turkistan Islamic Movement," Lu said.



The Italian police on Wednesday detained Isa, a member of the World Uighur Congress, who holds a German passport.



Isa is a wanted man under a red notice in China and by Interpol for serious crimes and violent terrorist activities including bombings, robbery and murder, which he allegedly committed in Central Asia and China, Hong Lei, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, told a daily briefing in April 2016.



He also allegedly provided funding and training to the terrorist organization East Turkistan Islamic Movement and East Turkistan terrorists to facilitate their terrorist activities, Hong said.



In April 2016, Isa's tourist visa was withdrawn by India as he was about to attend a conference on democracy in Dharamsala, India later that month, The Times of India reported.

Global Times



