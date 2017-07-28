Dismissed Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif to approach court: lawyer

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will approach the country's top court to present his views, his lawyer barrister Zafarullah Khan said Friday hours after the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister.



Speaking at a news conference, Khan said the apex court did not disqualify Nawaz Sharif on the pleas of tax evasion, concealing of assets and the ownership of flat in London but disqualified him on other reason.



A five-member panel of the Supreme Court earlier ruled that Nawaz Sharif "failed to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets" from a UAE-based company in his nomination papers filed for the General Elections held in 2013.



Meanwhile the Election Commission of Pakistan has de-notified Nawaz Sharif as member of the National Assembly, a statement said. The commission said the decision was taken in line with the Supreme Court's order.



The court ruled that Nawaz Sharif had "furnished a false declaration" and is "not honest" under the provisions of the country's constitution and therefore he is disqualified to be a member of the parliament.



Senior opposition leader Imran Khan welcomed the court's verdict to disqualify the prime minister and said the court verdict is a "victory" of the nation.



Imran Khan, who is also chief of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf party, told a news conference the decision will "strengthen democracy and the institutions" and the people will now feel that leaders are answerable to the people.



He said his party will celebrate the court's decision with a public meeting in capital Islamabad, asking his activists to remain calm.



Former President Pervez Musharraf on Friday welcomed and supported the Supreme Court's verdict to disqualify Nawaz Sharif.



"The court has delivered a bold decision which is based on justice," Musharraf said in a video message posted online.



Nawaz Sharif presided over a meeting in Islamabad of his PML-N party to review the situation arising out of his disqualification as the prime minister and nominate a new leader, official sources said.

