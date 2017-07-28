Steel sector makes strides in H1, will cut capacity further: experts

With the deepening of the nation's supply-side reform, China's steel industry achieved steady growth in the first half of 2017 thanks to the government's efforts to cut capacity and crack down on the output of substandard steel, experts said.



First-half steel output was 420 million tons, up 4.6 percent year-on-year, data from National Bureau of Statistics showed on July 17.



"The small increase ... shows that demand for substandard steel, mainly used in the construction industry, has shifted to the normalized and legal steel enterprises," Wang Guoqing, research director at the Beijing Lange Steel Information Research Center, told the Global Times on Friday.



As of the end of May, the reduced steel capacity accounted for 84.8 percent of this year's goal, which is set at 50 million tons.



"Member companies of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) are actively involved in monitoring the elimination of illegal steel output," Jin Wei, head of the CISA, told an industry conference on Friday.



Along with higher first-half output, prices rose as well, which helped the profitability of steel enterprises.



The average steel price of CISA member companies was 3,325 yuan ($493) per ton in the first half, up 49.1 percent year-on-year, official data showed.



"The rebound makes sense since weak market prices were disconnected from the underlying value of the raw materials," Wang said, noting that prices were also responding to a decline in excess supply, bringing fairness and balance to the market.



However, member companies' average profits were only 160 yuan per ton, with some barely breaking even and others still losing money, according to Jin.



"Margins in the steel industry are still low compared with other major industrial sectors, and producers still face problems getting financing and high costs when they do," Jin noted.



Experts warned that just because conditions have improved, China can't ease up on efforts to clamp down on substandard steel and establishment of illegal furnaces during the rest of the year. Otherwise, the problems may return.



Tackling pollution is another task facing the industry. By the end of this month, China is expected to release new rules targeted at pollution from steel companies. Those rules are likely to result in the closure of more steel plants, media reports said.



Another important factor for the steel industry is exports, which fell 28 percent year-on-year in the first half, according to official customs data.



"Higher domestic prices have attracted the attention of Chinese steel producers, while international trade protectionism has had some impact on exports," Li Xinchuang, president of the China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute, told the Global Times on Friday.



US President Donald Trump has said that his administration will take time in making a long-awaited decision on whether to block steel imports, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.



Trade protectionism won't stop "reasonable" amounts of steel exports by China, as the nation has made necessary improvements and received buyers' recognition in recent years, according to Li.



"The international market should treat the rise of China's steel industry in a fair way, and the country's determination and efforts to cut capacity should be recognized," Li added.