Pakistan PM resigns after Supreme Court ruling

In this file photograph taken on May 1, 2013, the then Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif gestures as he attends a meeting of traders during election campaign in Islamabad. Photo: CFP





Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday resigned from his post, his office said, hours after the country's Supreme Court disqualified him over corruption claims against his family. The prime minister's office said in a statement that Sharif has "stepped down" despite having "serious reservations" about the judicial process.



A five-member larger bench of Supreme Court in an unanimous decision also ordered the country's anti-corruption body to formally register corruption case against the prime minister in six weeks and decide the case within six months.



The court also disqualified the country's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, as well as Muhammad Safdar Awan, the husband of the PM's daughter Maryam Nawaz, according to the order. Safdar is a member of the parliament. The apex court advised the president to take steps for the election of a new prime minister.



The court ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue a notification and de-notify the prime minister from the seat of the ­National Assembly, the lower house of the parliament.



The Supreme Court ruled that the prime minister has failed to reveal his assets and that he is no more a trusted man under the provisions in the country's constitution.



The court also ordered the National Accountability Bureau to register cases against the PM's sons - Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Safdar.



