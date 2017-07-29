Russian authorities detain 7 foreigners for plotting attacks in St. Petersburg

Seven people from Central Asian countries were detained Friday on suspicion of planning terrorist attacks on the rail transport system and crowded places in Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg, the Federal Security Service said.



"The identity of the detainees is not disclosed in the interests of the investigation," it said in a brief statement providing no other details. '



On April 3, several Central Asian nationals launched a bomb attack in St. Petersburg's metro system, killing 14 people and injuring more than 50 others.



Russian law enforcement services foiled 12 terrorist attacks in the first half of 2017, according to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.

