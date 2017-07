Japanese defense chief quits

Embattled Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on Friday said she was resigning, after a series of gaffes, missteps and a coverup at her ministry that have contributed to a sharp plunge in public support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Inada, 58, had already expected to be replaced in a likely cabinet reshuffle next week that Abe hopes will help rebuild his ratings.

