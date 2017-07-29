Britain removes ban on electronics on flights from Istanbul

Britain on Friday lifted a ban on passengers carrying electronic devices in cabins on UK-bound flights from airports in Istanbul, the Turkish Airlines (THY) said.



"The laptop ban on THY flights from Istanbul Ataturk Airport and Sabiha Gokcen Airport to UK was lifted," Bilal Eksi, the airlines' CEO, said on his Twitter account.



The British move came after the US removed a similar ban early this month.



The US banned in March devices larger than a smart phone in cabins on US-bound flights from 10 airports in eight countries, mostly in the Middle East, citing the threat of bombs hidden in the electronics.



Britain soon followed suit by targeting six countries in the region, according to Turkish press reports.

