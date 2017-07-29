NK conducts late-night missile test after US sanctions

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Friday in an unusual late-night test launch from its northern Chagang Province that landed in the sea off its east coast, possibly in Japan's exclusive economic zone, South Korea and Japan said.



The launch took place at 11:41 pm, an official at South Korea's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The US Defense Department also confirmed the launch as a ballistic missile, saying it was making further assessment, Reuters reported.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in called a National Security Council meeting for 1 am Saturday, his office said, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also said a National Security Council meeting would be convened.



Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the North Korean missile flew for about 45 minutes.



Chinese experts said the launch is a response to latest US sanctions that were approved by the US House of Representatives on Thursday and it will further undermine regional stability.



"North Korea usually fires missiles on "Victory Day," which falls on Thursday, to build national morale. The day - July 27 - marks the 64th anniversary of the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement. The Friday launch, which was one day later than usual, may have been due to technical reasons," Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.



The launch was also a strong response to the new US sanctions, which angered North Korea. The North Korea won't change its tough attitude, Lü said, adding that the launch is also a denial of signals sent by South Korea on relaxing tensions between the two.



"The latest sanctions on North Korea by the US and South Korea ... actually exceeded the UN Security Council resolutions," Zhang Huizhi, a professor at the Northeast Asian Studies College of Jilin University, told the Global Times on Friday.



The sanctions would actually affect the livelihood of ordinary North Korean people, as well as the normal trade between Chinese companies and North Korea, Zhang said.



Therefore, China has always opposed all sanctions other than the UN's, Zhang noted.



"For North Korea, a missile was ready, and the new sanctions provided the right time to fire, even at late night," Zhang said, adding that the Korean Peninsula issue has reached a deadlock and neither North Korea nor the US would take a step back.



China would firmly oppose the launch since it intensified regional tension, added to confrontation between the North and South and jeopardized the situation in Northeast Asia, Lü said.



The US believes that North Korea will be able to launch a reliable nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile by early 2018, a US official familiar with the latest intelligence assessment confirmed to CNN Wednesday.



That would be an acceleration of two years from previous estimates that put Pyongyang three to five years from fully developing long-range missile capabilities.



The official clarified to CNN that while North Korea can currently get a missile "off the ground," there are still a lot of undetermined variables about guidance, re-entry and the ability to hit a specific target.

