S.Korea to conduct impact assessment on THAAD site

The new South Korean government under President Moon Jae-in has decided to conduct a yearlong environmental impact assessment on the site where the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system is to be deployed.



The defense ministry announced an official plan on ­Friday to assess an environmental impact of the US missile shield on the entire land where the THAAD battery would be deployed.



It was expected to take at least a year to complete the assessment if the process is right away to kick off.



The final decision on whether to install the THAAD system will be made after conducting a "general" assessment of environmental impact on the THAAD site in accordance with domestic law, the ministry said.



Since December last year, a small-size green audit had been under way on 328,799 square meters of land among the 1.48 million square meters of the former golf course, some 300 kilometers southeast of the South Korean capital Seoul.



The South Korean military won the ownership of the golf course in Seongju county, North Gyeongsang Province from Lotte Group, the country's fifth-biggest conglomerate, in return for offering military land near Seoul.



The military had allegedly planned to offer some 700,000 square meters of land of the golf course to the US side for the THAAD deployment, but the offering process was divided into two phases to reportedly shun the large-size, "general" green audit under the previous conservative government.



