S. Korea, US conduct joint missile drills after DPRK's missile launch

South Korea and the United States conducted joint ballistic missile drills in response to the latest missile launch by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), South Korea's military said early Saturday.



The live-fire exercise was held along the east coast, mobilizing the South Korean military's Hyunmoo-II ballistic missiles and the eighth US Army's ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles, local media quoted the Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying.



South Korea and the United States claimed that the DPRK launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, which flew some 1000 kilometers before splashing down into the sea.



The South Korean government condemned DPRK's missile launch in a statement, warning that Pyongyang will only face deepening diplomatic isolation and economic pressure if it continues provocations, local media reported.

