S&P 500, Nasdaq continue to fall amid pressure from Amazon

US stocks ended mixed on Friday, following weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings from Amazon.



The S&P 500 lost 3.32 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,472.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 7.51 points, or 0.12 percent, to 6,374.68.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 33.76 points, or 0.15 percent, to 21,830.31, notching closing high.



Shares of Amazon fell 2.48 percent to close at 1020.04 US dollars per share on Friday, after the e-commerce giant posted downbeat quarterly results.



Amazon reported its net income was 197 million US dollars in the second quarter, or 40 cents per diluted share, compared with net income of 857 million US dollars, or 1.78 dollars per diluted share, in second quarter 2016.



S&P 500 and Nasdaq pulled back from record highs on Thursday, as a selloff in technology shares weighed on markets. Analysts said the tech sector faced pressure as investors took profits off the table following upbeat earnings.



Latest data from Thomson Reuters showed that the S&P 500 companies' blended earnings in the second quarter of 2017 are expected to rise 10.8 percent year on year, while the revenues are forecast to increase 5.0 percent.



On the economic front, the US economy grew at an annual rate of 2.6 percent in the second quarter of the year, higher than the revised 1.2 percent growth rate in the previous quarter, according to the first estimate released by the Department of Commerce Friday.

