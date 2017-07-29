Trump says John Kelly to be new WH chief of staff

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/29 6:39:50





"I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff," Trump said.



"He is a great American and a great leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security," Trump said, adding that Kelly has been "a true star of my administration."



"I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!" Trump said of his outgoing chief of staff.

