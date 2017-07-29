UN chief condemns DPRK launch of another ballistic missile of possible intercontinental range

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the "launch of another ballistic missile of possible intercontinental range" by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
The UN chief said that "this is again a manifest violation of Security Council resolutions," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.
"The DPRK leadership must comply fully with its international obligations and work together with the international community to resolve the outstanding issues on the Korean Peninsula
," said Haq.
The Secretary-General reiterated his call on the DPRK leadership to respond to the Republic of Korea's proposals to reopen communication channels, particularly military-to-military, to lower the risk of miscalculation or misunderstanding and reduce tensions, he said.
The Pentagon said on Friday that an initial assessment showed the missile launched by the DPRK earlier in the day was an intercontinental ballistic missile.
The missile traveled about 1,000 kilometers before splashing down into the sea, said Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis in a statement.
The Pentagon was working on a more detailed assessment, Davis said.