Fleeing IS grip, escaping clutch of death

No one has come back from the world of the dead, but for the people fleeing the Islamic State (IS) stronghold of Raqqa, it feels like they miraculously slipped out of death grip.



Being caught hostage by IS, or Daesh, as locals call it by its Arabic acronym, has been so tough for the people of Raqqa, who couldn't leave their homes under IS rule.



Those who managed to slip out would have their homes and families taken by the terror-designated group.



Recently, the war on IS has hit a new high with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Russian-supported Syrian troops separately advancing on several fronts in Raqqa, the de facto capital of IS in northern Syria.



With the progress made on several fronts, the people who were isolated from the world have finally become free to flee to other Syrian cities.



At Ramouseh bus station in northern Aleppo city, arrivals from Raqqa are in batches, dragging what they had managed to take out with them, backs bent with faces overwhelmed with weariness.



At first glance, those people seemed as if coming from the past, as they were looking around in surprise for seeing something different from the black-hooded IS militants and their medieval practices and way of life.



Wearing a dark gray jellabiya, a traditional garment of the people of Raqqa, Ahmad, who refused to give a full name, was sitting on a gray mat on the ground at the bus station after a long-winding trip from Raqqa to Aleppo.



"Our life in Raqqa was extremely difficult, as we were stuck with Daesh and their rule that was so strict and difficult," Ahmad told Xinhua.



He said that not only women were harassed in Raqqa, but also men.



"If you are walking down the street, they would tell you that you must pray, and they would punish the men if their wives were caught uncovered from head to toe," he said.



In Raqqa, there is no education or real work, said Ahmad.



"Coming here feels like entering heaven," he added.



The thirtyish man wasn't alone. Tens of civilians who succeeded to flee Raqqa, after the US-backed SDF reached their areas, are gathering in Ramouseh, waiting to be granted permission from the Syrian authorities to leave for other Syrian cities to either join relatives or seek refuge in displacement camps.



Families were taking spots here and there on the ground in Ramouseh while their children were jumping around and playing, all wearing chubby clothes and slippers.



Despite the fact that they are no longer living under IS control, talking about the terrorist group in front of the camera was too scary for them, as if the shadow of that fearsome group is still hanging over their heads.



For these people, smoking was a luxury they couldn't afford just days ago.



Now, women and men were smoking and puffing white smoke out with relief. IS has not only forbidden smoking in Raqqa, but also imposed physical punishment over those caught smoking.



Sitting with his relatives, 65-years-old Hisham was looking away, examining other people coming from Raqqa and awaiting the permission to leave for Damascus to stay in a displacement shelter.



He wasn't thinking of the road to Damascus, but of the tiresome road to Aleppo from Raqqa to Tabqa city in northern Raqqa, all the way to the Kurdish-controlled town of Manbij in the countryside of Aleppo, to the city of Aleppo itself.



"We escaped from Raqqa countryside to Manbij and from there we reached Aleppo today. The trip was annoying as the car was struggling on the dirt road," he said.



He added that their speed didn't exceed 30 km per hour on the bumpy road.



Two of his female relatives were sitting behind him, lying on a mat and speaking of their share of IS practices against women.



"We used to get punished if we wear red clothes or if our hands weren't covered, and they would also punish our husbands if we weren't wearing in accordance with their teachings and rules," Hana said.



Their relative Suad once got punished because her hands weren't covered.



"My uncle paid 9,000 Syrian pounds (17.5 US dollars) as a fine because my hands weren't covered when they saw me in the street. We couldn't do anything. Once we are caught they will take us to Hisbeh police," Suad said, referring to the IS police called Hisbeh.



But for Samira, another woman from Raqqa, leaving her home was a pain she couldn't get over with.



"We fled our home when an airstrike suddenly hit our area so we had to flee and thank God we were saved ... It's good we are out but we are not feeling relieved, as no one could be happy leaving home to be displaced somewhere else," she said.



Another burning question they were asked is that why they were leaving Raqqa at a time when the IS days there are numbered, according to several military estimates.



Their answer was they were waiting for the moment to be free.



"Living under Daesh is like the death clutching our necks, and being able to leave is like slipping out of the hands of death," said 18-year-old Saed.



He said he was sad for dropping out of school, which wasn't his will.



"I should be preparing to get into college, but I have been out of school for three years and I wish I could catch up on my education now that I am out," he said.

