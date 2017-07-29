Hamburg knife attacker 26-year-old man born in UAE: police

The suspected knife attacker who stabbed several people in the German city of Hamburg on Friday was identified as a 26-year-old man born in the United Arab Emirates, local police said.



His nationality is still being clarified, police said in a statement. A 50-year-old German was killed and six others were injured in the knife attack in a Hamburg supermarket.



The police tweeted that they believe the attacker was acting alone.



In a press statement, the police said that the suspect entered the supermarket and suddenly began stabbing customers before running off.



Some bystanders followed the suspect and called the police, who arrested the man shortly after in a nearby street.



The suspect's motive remains unclear, the police said.



According to Germany's N-TV, several eyewitnesses reported that the suspect had called out "Allahu Akbar" during the act, but the police could not confirm it, neither did the police confirm the news that a terror alarm was triggered.



Police spokesperson Timo Zill said a kitchen knife was used in the attack, which he described as "indiscriminate" and "totally unexpected."



The Tagesspiegel reported that the suspect was known to the German authorities as an "Islamist". The Spiegel Online said he came to Germany as a refugee and lived most recently in a refugee home in Hamburg.



The Spiegel Online said the suspect has contacts with Salafists, adding that he also suffered from psychological problems and regularly consumed drugs.

