US imposes new ballistic missile sanctions on Iran

The United States is imposing new ballistic missile sanctions on Iran in response to its "continued provocative actions" including a rocket launch on Thursday, said US Treasury Department on Friday.



The sanctions targeted six Iran-based subsidiaries of Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group, a company central to Iran's ballistic missile program, said Treasury in a statement.



On Thursday, Iran launched a space vehicle which used technologies "closely related to those of an intercontinental ballistic missile," representing a "threatening step by Iran," according to the statement.



"The US government will continue to aggressively counter Iran's ballistic missile-related activity," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in the statement.



As a result of sanctions, the six companies' US property would be frozen and US citizens were prohibited from engaging in any transaction with them.



Foreign financial institutions were also warned of possible punitive measure if engaging with those entities.



Tensions have been growing between Washington and Tehran in the past months.



On Thursday, the US Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill that will slap tougher sanctions on three countries including Iran.

