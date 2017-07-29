Israel announces probe into deadly embassy shooting in Jordan

Israeli officials said on Friday that a probe has been launched into the deadly shooting where an Israeli security guard killed two people outside Israel's embassy in Amman on Sunday.



The examination will follow usual legal procedures and Israel will update Jordan on the progress and results, Emmanuel Nahshon, spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, said in a statement.



"State Prosecutor, in coordination with Attorney General, has instructed all the relevant parties to transfer any materials they may have regarding the event," Nahshon said.



"As part of Israel's ties with Jordan, we will brief the Jordanians on the results of the procedure," he added.



Israel and Jordan have been in a diplomatic standoff since a security guard with Israel's embassy in Amman shot and killed two Jordanians, a 16-year-old teenager and a doctor who was critically injured and later died of his wounds.



Israel said the guard opened fire after the teenager attacked him with a screwdriver.



The Jordanian authorities first demanded investigation into the guard. However, he returned to Israel a day later citing diplomatic immunity, together with the Israeli Ambassador and the rest of the staff.



The guard received a warm welcome by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who met him in the Prime Minister's Office and said he acted "calmly."



On Thursday, Jordan's King Abdullah II urged Netanyahu to "take legal actions" against the guard.



He said Netanyahu should not use the case for political and personal gains, adding that the way Israel is dealing with it destabilizes security, feeds extremism and will have "direct impact" on ties between the two countries, state-run Petra news agency reported.



"One of the Israeli embassy staffers killed two citizens and we will not spare any effort and means to ensure justice," the king said.

