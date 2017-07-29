Chinese armed police receive free entry to cultural facilities

Members of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force (CAPF) will be entitled to free entry to cultural facilities, according to an agreement signed by the CAPF and Ministry of Culture
Friday.
CAPF members can use public cultural facilities, including libraries, cultural centers, and galleries, at all levels free of charge, according to the agreement, which aims to share cultural resources between the military and the public.
The CAPF and the ministry will also deepen cooperation in training cultural talent and facilitating exchanges between cultural personnel, the agreement said.