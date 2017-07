1 dead, 4 others injured after car hits crowd in Helsinki

One person was killed and another four people were injured after a car struck pedestrians at a crossroads in the Finnish capital city's center on Friday, local media reported.



A police officer told media that the car had driven into people at a zebra crossing.



According to police, the driver has been apprehended, and the injured are in hospital.



The reason for the accident is not yet clear. Police suspect that alcohol was involved.