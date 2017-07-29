Non-regional countries' interference in South China Sea issue "worth maintaining vigilance"

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Friday said that some non-regional countries' insistence on stirring up trouble in the South China Sea was "worth maintaining vigilance."



"Some non-regional countries insist on stirring up trouble in the South China Sea, which is gradually becoming tranquil. No matter what excuse or holding which banner, their record in leaving chaos and humanitarian disaster through interference suggests that it is worth maintaining vigilance," Lu Kang said at a daily press briefing.



Lu's comment came after Britain's Defense Secretary Michael Fallon reportedly said that Britain plans to send a warship to the South China Sea next year to conduct freedom of navigation exercises, following British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's remarks about sending two new aircraft carriers, once operational in 2020, to the region.



"We have noted that those stoking tensions in the South China Sea are all countries outside the region," Lu said, accusing those non-regional countries as "insisting on stirring up trouble" while countries within the region work jointly for peace, stability, and prosperity.

