Xi's speech signals China's road for future

Chinese President Xi Jinping
's speech at a high-level workshop has sent a strong signal that the country will stick to and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics.
The workshop gathered provincial and ministerial-level officials and was a significant meeting in preparation for the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress to be held later this year. The congress will elect the leadership for the next five-year term. Thus Xi's speech at the workshop is regarded as setting the tone for the political, ideological and theoretical foundations of the congress.
Xi said that socialism with Chinese characteristics had been the theme of all the Party's theories and practices since the reform and opening up in 1978.
There is every reason to be confident as great achievements have been made over the past four decades. Last year, China contributed about 15 percent of global GDP, and GDP per capita reached 53,980 yuan (8,011 US dollars).
Developments over the past five years were especially extraordinary in terms of implementing the new concept of development, deepening reform, enhancing the rule of law, improving the environment and building a strong military.
The major achievements mean that after experiencing century-long tribulations and hardships, China has made a historic leap from standing-up to becoming better-off to getting stronger.
Due to its difference from western political systems, China's socialist road has drawn misunderstanding and skepticism over the past decades. A number of so-called China-watchers have long predicted a pessimistic future for China, and the theory of a "China collapse" has never ceased.
But the truth is that China's development rate has surpassed many major economies in the world. The CPC as the leading party of the country is getting stronger. The country's circle of friends in the international community is expanding.
In China, political legitimacy is built on competence and experience. Practice has proven that socialism with Chinese characteristics is the best way to ensure the fundamental interests of the overwhelming majority of the Chinese people.
Now China's development stands at a new historical starting point. Socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new development stage.
But this does not mean the CPC will rest on its laurels. The country still faces many daunting challenges, ranging from corruption to poverty and pollution.
During his speech, Xi called on officials to enhance crisis consciousness and be ready for risks and challenges.
He has warned the Party against being self-satisfied and blindly optimistic.
The CPC clearly understands that the people's desire for a happier life is stronger than ever. They want better education, higher incomes, stable jobs, reliable social insurance, higher quality medical services, more comfortable living conditions, a more beautiful environment and a richer cultural life.
Based on the will of the people, the CPC will firmly put forward new strategies and measures to gain the initiative in a rapidly changing era.
At present, the major task for the CPC is to lead the country to accomplish the goal of building a moderately prosperous society by 2020.
After 2020, China will strive to become a modernized socialist country by 2049, the centenary of the People's Republic of China.
This is the CPC's solemn promise to the people. And that promise must be kept, as it has been over the past decades.
Socialism with Chinese characteristics will prove that it does not only withstand the test of history, but also expands the pathway to modernization for developing countries, thus providing Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions to problems facing mankind.