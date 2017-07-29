All gates to Al-Aqsa will be opened, age restriction to be cancelled: official

A public relations official said Friday that Israeli police informed them officially that all gates into Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem will be opened and age restrictions to worshippers entering the mosque will be cancelled.



Firas Dibs, a Public Relations official of Al-Aqsa Mosque, told Xinhua in a telephone interview that the Israeli measures will be effective immediately.



Al-Aqsa Mosque has been administered by Jordanian Islamic Waqf Ministry since 1948, but after Israel took it over, it was obliged to respect the status quo and not to make any changes to the status, laws and institutions in occupied East Jerusalem.



The Grand Mufti Sheikh Mohamed Hussein said Thursday that Palestinians demand to enter freely into Al-Aqsa Mosque from all its gates and without age restrictions.



Israel removed all security measures it has installed in Al-Aqsa Mosque Thursday dawn after two weeks of protests by Palestinians who refused to enter the mosque through the new Israeli security measures that came in the wake of a shooting attack on July 14 that left three Palestinians and two Israeli killed.



However, while hundred were allowed to access the Islamic shrine from within Jerusalem, thousands others from the West Bank were barred.



On July 14, Israeli authorities shut down Al-Aqsa Mosque for two days, and clashes erupted in several locations in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, killing nine Palestinians and injuring over 500 others, while dozens were arrested.

