Chinese martial arts favored in Burundi

The head and the founder of Burundian Wushu Federation and Wushu Bujumbura Club Yves Nilrenganya (L, Front) and Chinese teacher Zhang Xuguang (R, Front), associate professor of the University of International Business and Economics of China, pose for a photo as they practise Chinese martial arts (Wushu) in Bujumbura, capital of Burundi, on July 26, 2017. One afternoon in July, a burst of shouts of practising Chinese martial arts (Wushu) came out from a primary school and could be heard on a crowded street in Bujumbura, capital of Burundi. Over 30 Burundian young men wearing training clothes donated by the Chinese embassy in Burundi were doing Chinese martial arts in the school. They were led by Chinese teacher Zhang Xuguang, associate professor of the University of International Business and Economics of China. (Xinhua/Wang Junbo)

