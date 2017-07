Farmers in E China benefit from cultivating ornamental lotuses

Farmers deliver potted lotus flowers for customers, in Lyushan Village of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 28, 2017. Local farmers benefited from cultivating ornamental lotuses. (Xinhua/Li Mingfang)

A farmer picks ornamental lotus flowers, in Lyvshan Village, Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 28, 2017. Local farmers benefited from cultivating ornamental lotuses. (Xinhua/Li Mingfang)

A farmer picks ornamental lotus flowers, in Lyvshan Village, Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 28, 2017. Local farmers benefited from cultivating ornamental lotuses. (Xinhua/Li Mingfang)