China's Sun Yang withdraws from 1500m free at worlds

Chinese swimming ace Sun Yang has decided to withdraw from men's 1500m freestyle of the 17th FINA World Championships, the Chinese team confirmed in Budapest on Friday.



Sun has competed seven races in a four-day span in 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle events, and he tasted gold medals in 400m and 200m free, while finishing fifth in 800m free due to fatigue.



"Sun competed in several events with high intensity here during the past days," the team said in a statement. "For the sake of his health and preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games, Sun has decided to withdraw from the 1500m contest here."



It was the second straight time that Sun has decided to withdraw from the 1500m event at worlds. Two years ago in Kazan, he also quit the event before the final. As the defending champion, Sun failed to qualify for the event's final at Rio Olympic Games due to illness.



The men's 1500m free heats will be held on Saturday morning, and the final on Sunday, the final day of the tournament in Budapest.

