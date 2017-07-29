China urges ROK, US to stop THAAD deployment

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/29 14:26:47
China on Saturday strongly urged the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the United States to respect China's concerns and stop their deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks in response to reports that ROK President Moon Jae-in on Saturday ordered his aides to consult with US counterparts about the deployment of four more mobile launchers of the THAAD after the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) test-launch of a ballistic missile.

Posted in: DIPLOMACY
blog comments powered by Disqus