S. Korea denounces DPRK's test-launch of ballistic missile

South Korea on Saturday denounced the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) test-launch of what it called an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), saying it clearly violated UN Security Council resolutions.
Seoul's foreign ministry said in a statement that the DPRK test-fired a ballistic missile of intercontinental range, which was more advanced than the one launched on July 4.
The statement said it was in a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and posed a serious threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula
and the world.
The DPRK test-fired an unidentified missile, which the country described as an ICBM called Hwasong-14, at 11:41 p.m. Friday (1441 GMT) from Jagang province, the central northernmost part of the DPRK, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The missile flew about 1,000 km and was lofted as high as around 3,700 km. It was an advanced Hwasong-14, which traveled 933 km at a maximum altitude of 2,802 km at the July 4 launch.
The ministry said it would be an anachronistic illusion for Pyongyang to seek to be accepted as a nuclear state by repeating nuclear and missile provocations, noting that the repeated provocations would only lead the DPRK to deeper diplomatic isolation and economic pressure.
It urged the DPRK to positively respond to South Korea's dialogue overture, vowing to strengthen cooperation with the international community to take stern measures, including the adoption of strong UN Security Council resolution.
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held phone talks with her US and Japanese counterparts to discuss stern measures against the DPRK's Saturday missile launch, according to the foreign ministry.