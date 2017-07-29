Daily life of Syrian people in east Aleppo

Children line up for fairy floss near the historic citadel of Aleppo city in northern Syria on July 28, 2017. The rebels had stayed in the east of Aleppo for five years before they evacuated in December of 2016. Seven months after the Syrian army took full control over the city, life starts to beat again through devastation and destruction in the area. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

Syrian people take a selfie near the ancient citadel of Aleppo city in northern Syria on July 28, 2017. The rebels had stayed in the east of Aleppo for five years before they evacuated in December of 2016. Seven months after the Syrian army took full control over the city, life starts to beat again through devastation and destruction in the area. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

A man sells ice cream near the ancient citadel of Aleppo city in northern Syria on July 28, 2017. The rebels had stayed in the east of Aleppo for five years before they evacuated in December of 2016. Seven months after the Syrian army took full control over the city, life starts to beat again through devastation and destruction in the area. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

Muhammad Deeb, 65, moves aside a cupboard in his shattered home in Ansari neighborhood, east of Aleppo city, northern Syria, July 28, 2017. The rebels had stayed in the east of Aleppo for five years before they evacuated in December of 2016. Seven months after the Syrian army took full control over the city, life starts to beat again through devastation and destruction in the area. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)