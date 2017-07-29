Taiwan issues warning as Typhoon Nesat approaches

The Taiwan weather agency Saturday issued sea and land warnings as Typhoon Nesat moved closer.



Since Friday, Nesat has intensified into a typhoon from a tropical storm, according to the agency.



Nesat was about 250 km southeast of Hualien County, moving at a speed of 18 km per hour toward northwest Taiwan.



It is expected to make landfall at Hualien and Taitung Saturday evening.



The land areas of eastern Taiwan were affected by the edges of Nesat from Saturday morning, with Taiwan and the Penghu islands expected to see more rain later in the day.



Eastern and northern Taiwan have felt Nesat since Friday evening. The storm is expected to become more visible Saturday.



Part of southern Taiwan will have rain and winds, and central and northern Taiwan may have periodical rainfall with heavy rain expected in coastal areas.



Weather authorities reminded local residents to reduce outdoor activities. The three eastern counties of Yilan, Hualien and Taitung announced schools and offices will close.



Flights from Taipei to Taitung and Hualien will be canceled Saturday and more flights from the island to other places will be affected, transport authorities said.



Marine traffic on the Penghu islands was suspended.

