China evacuates thousands as Typhoon Nesat approaches

More than 3,100 people have been evacuated as eastern China's Fujian Province braces for the impact of Typhoon Nesat.



Fujian meteorological station said Nesat was expected to make landfall in Taiwan Saturday and might land in the form of a typhoon or strong tropical storm in Fujian early Sunday.



By Saturday noon, over 3,100 women, children and elderly had taken to the shore from fish farms, the provincial flood control headquarters said.



On Saturday, Nesat, the ninth typhoon this year, was traveling at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour in a northwest direction, packing gusts of wind up to 144 kilometers an hour.



The station said the 10th typhoon had been also formed and was expected to land late Sunday or early next Monday in central to northern Fujian.



The authority warned of torrential rain from Saturday through to next Wednesday due to the impact of dual typhoons. Rain is forecast to be over 500 millimeters in some areas.



China's State Oceanic Administration Friday issued this year's first orange alert for ocean waves off the east coast ahead of Typhoon Nesat.



The administration ordered vessels in affected waters to return to port, personnel to evacuate and related departments to close beach entertainment facilities. China has a four-tier color-coded system for severe weather, with red the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

