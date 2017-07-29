Shaolin Temple holds grand gathering

The famous Shaolin Temple in Central China's Henan Province holds an opening ceremony of a grand gathering, July 29, 2017. The gathering, including martial arts competition and Zen debate as well, will last from July 29 to August 4. Held for the first time in its history at the temple, it has attracted a lot of visitors from home and abroad. Photo: VCG

Shi Yongxin (R 2nd), abbot of the Shaolin Temple in Central China's Henan Province, presides over an opening ceremony of a grand gathering, July 29, 2017. The meeting, including martial arts competition and Zen debate as well, will last from July 29 to August 4. Being held for the first time in its history at the temple, it attracted a lot of visitors from home and abroad. Photo: China News Service

